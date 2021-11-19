I recently saw a post on Instagram of a kid, maybe 11 or 12, complain-ing about the concept of homework. He basically said that schoolwork should be confined to the seven or so hours that students are in class because when he gets home, it’s time to “chill.”
Most people who commented on the post agreed with him. Some likened it to adults having to unfairly finish work tasks at home even after they are off the clock.
Others said some kids need the free time at home because they are burdened with other responsibilities, such as caring for an elderly relative or looking after younger siblings.
Some argued the benefits of homework are overrated and cited the educational system in Finland, where students excel with only about 3 hours of homework per week.
Surprisingly, even some people claiming to be teachers agreed with the kid.
After doing my homework, er, I mean research on the subject, I am definitely Team Kid.