I was driving to the store a few evenings ago when I noticed a lone cane in a driveway next to a car. It was bright in the sunset light, and I quickly realized that was not normal. I drive by this house almost daily, but I had never noticed a cane outside before.
So I turned around and went back to make sure everything was OK.
It turns out there was an older woman sitting in the driveway, somewhat obscured by the car.
She tried to brush some dirt off her car and fell, and she was waiting for her sons to come.
I talked to her for a few minutes, and she was OK, just a little rattled.
Had I not seen that cane shining in the driveway, I wouldn’t have stopped.
It was a reminder to me that if something seems amiss, it only takes a few minutes to stop and check on it. We never know when someone might need a helping hand.