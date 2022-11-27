It’s a scary world we live in. It’s filled with mass shootings, war, sickness, death and other terrible things. But there’s also good all around us. At least that has been my case.
So many people have reached out following my husband’s death. I am still receiving cards, emails and texts with uplifting messages. Some of them are from total strangers yet I consider them part of my family. They are part of the Yuma community and readers of the Yuma Sun. I always thank readers and tell them that it’s because of them that I get to write for a living.