My mother-in-law sometimes uses Spanish words that I’ve never heard. And I use words she’s never heard.
A coworker ran into this. He used “tutu” to refer to something that is too hot to touch. Other Spanish-speaking coworkers had never heard it. He asked me, and I knew the word. Kids in my hometown grow up hearing that the stove and the iron are “tutu” and could burn them. I thought it was a common word, but my mother-in-law had never heard it. Maybe only people from our hometown say it. The family of my coworker who uses the word originally comes from the same area.
But then he will sometimes say a word I have never heard. Culichi sounds like a bad word to me, but he insists it’s a shrimp dish. The internet says it refers to someone with a small butt. Seriously!
Reminds me of a word that a friend from Brooklyn said that is commonly used by Puerto Ricans. The word is a definite no-no here. The first time she used it, we were all shocked. She explained that it’s not a bad word in her hometown, but she never used it again.