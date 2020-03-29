I read the blog of an American woman quarantined in Wuhan, China. Her husband pointed out that she had mostly talked about the restrictions and challenged her to blog about the good things they experienced in lockdown.
She came up with a long list, including that her family life had never been so good. For about two months they were home together “with very little outside influences or distraction, forced to reconnect with one another, learn how to communicate better, give each other space, slow down our pace, and be a stronger family than ever before.”
She enjoyed the simple things, like singing birds, the stunning beauty of nature, the near-perfect weather. Learning to accept help from others. Becoming more creative with cooking. Napping in the middle of the day. Reading more. Reconnecting with old friends and talking more to family. Exercising and praying more. They’re still working and doing school, but all from home. I could get used to that kind of life.