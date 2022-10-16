Would you like to buy a car for $19? Actually, you’re not buying the car. You’re buying a key to the car. And if you find it, you can drive it.
The “brilliantly nonpractical” concept was conceived by MSCHF, a Brooklyn art collective. Called Key4All, MSCHF is selling 10,000 keys that unlock the same car.
“The car is transient and un-ownable, a journey and temporary blessing,” writes MSCHF. “It is a contest without the security of victory. If you find the car, it is yours. But if you want to enjoy the fruits of your victory and drive, then you must accept the risk of taking the car out in the world–that another driver-errant may snatch the vehicle out from under you.”
As described by hypebeast.com, to find the car, drivers call MSCHF’s hotline, which gives hints about its location. When the key comes close to the car, it lights up. MSCHF hopes that the social experiment will last “forever,” or until the car is destroyed or impounded.
I’m curious to see how this turns out.