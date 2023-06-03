I’ve seen a lot of folks comment-ing that the vibe for pride is very different this year and I definitely agree. I like to think of my takes this year as a reflection of how today’s issues affect my morale. While my life is all-around good, I’m constantly bombarded with reminders that people often see me, my friends and others like us as a scourge upon society. And that’s a really heavy thing to carry with you all the time. What’s really bizarre about seeing LGBT folks demonized is knowing the frenzy’s about people like me, who makes everything about Star Trek. Or Lewie, lover of painting and Farscape. There’s Gage, who knows all things Finnish and gets this funny raised-eyebrow look when they hear something exciting. And Jude, sharp and observant, always down to watch horror flicks. Tee’s obsessed with RuPaul and can’t be trusted to stay fiscally responsible in a Barnes & Noble. And I think most people wouldn’t be so hateful or afraid – if only they could get to know and love my friends like I do.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

