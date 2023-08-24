I have an ongoing list of jobs that I would never want to do. I’d hate to do landscaping because I hate the sound of leaf blowers.
This week, I added a new job to my NOPE list … pool cleaner.
My pool is a brown mess right now, to the point where it’s going to take more than a minute to turn it back around, thanks to all the dirt Hilary dumped in there.
Imagine working for a pool company, and knowing that every pool on your route looks just like mine … filled with dirt and debris.
Sure, some days the work might be OK. Cleaning a pool on a winter day in Yuma isn’t a bad way to spend the day.
But in the summer, that’s really hot work – and you don’t get to jump in at the end. Instead, you move on to your next client.
To all those pool cleaners out there, thank you!
