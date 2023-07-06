Our cats are indoor cats. They lack street smarts – the only “tree” they’ve ever climbed is a scratching post – but they have incredible curiosity about the outside world.
The other day, they managed to sneak out of the house. I was unaware, but apparently the door between the garage and the house didn’t close all the way when I went outside, and those fluffy furballs seized the moment.
They didn’t get far. I was talking to my neighbor in my driveway when I realized one little escape artist was meowing on the front porch, trying to get back in the front door.
I scooped her up and headed back into the garage, where I found the second escapee pawing at the now-closed door, trying desperately to get back inside.
As sneaky as they may be, it’s reassuring to know if they do manage to get outside, they seem to know to come right back home again!