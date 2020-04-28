I go home to Oregon once a summer, and the first few summers I went home, more than one person would say something to the effect of, “Don’t you live in Arizona? Shouldn’t you be a lot more tan than you are?” It’s true; my first few summers here, I never went outside.
So the past few summers I’ve admittedly made it a goal to spend more time outside so that I’d at least look somewhat like an Arizonan when I visited home.
In recent summers it’s been easy. I’d go the park for a little — where I’d shoot baskets and/or do a few laps around the track — and then cool down at a pool.
Right now it’s a little more challenging, with some outdoor activities off-limits. Incapable of running for more than like 15 minutes, it seems like I have to take up walking around parks/neighborhoods for the time being.