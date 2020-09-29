Football is being played in much of the country.
While the Arizona Interscholastic Association delayed the start of the football season, it’s officially game week.
Yuma Catholic will travel to Phoenix Christian on Friday night to begin its quest for another state championship.
I certainly am thrilled to be on the sidelines covering a live football game once again.
And I can only imagine the excitement level that’ll be inside the locker room between the players and coaches before kickoff.
However, the reality of football being back in Yuma won’t hit me until I officially see the ball kicked into the air.
Despite everything that’s occurred the past six months or so, there’s going to be a sense of normalcy watching high school football in-person again.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.