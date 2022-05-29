What happened in Uvalde, Texas, is horrifying. No matter how many times it happens, we can never get used to it.
I can only imagine how truly terrifying it is for parents. I got a glimpse of what goes through a mom’s mind when a Yuma-area mom posted about her son's last day of school. He was excited ass she dropped him off. Mom, however, was nervous. She had to take deep breaths and reassure herself that he would be safe, but she kept picturing the kids who didn’t make it home. Their parents thought they were safe too, she thought.
“Worry is a heavy burden,” the Bible says.
What can help both parents and children cope with news of such tragedies? I read an article that reminded readers that it's important to put these events into perspective. They are still considered newsworthy because they are rare—not because they are common.
Although for children, this advice also applies to parents: “Often, emotions follow thoughts, so if we help our children focus on something positive, they will be able to see clearer skies.”