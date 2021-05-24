The night everyone has been waiting for.
It’s time for our annual Yuma Sun/Yuma Sun Rotary Club end of the year Sports Award Show.
For the second consecutive year, the show will be held virtually. It will air at 6 p.m. tonight on the Yuma Sun Facebook page.
We encourage all coaches, student-athletes and parents to tune in. This is the night where the Coach of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year are announced.
It’s been a great athletic season and I can not thank the athletes and programs enough for the year each and every one of you had.
It might have been an unusual year around all athletics, but it’s one we will remember for a long time.
Enjoy the show and congratulations again!