Jack Hanna is a national treasure.
His enthusiasm for animals and wildlife is unmatched, clearly visible in his shows like “Animal Adventures” and “Into the Wild.”
But on Wednesday, his family announced that Hanna was stepping back from public life as he fights dementia, which his family notes has progressed quickly.
Hanna was the director and then director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo in Ohio, a place I visited yearly as a kid.
As an adult, when I watched his programs with my daughter, it was like seeing a little glimpse of home.
Hanna’s genuine love of all creatures big and small was contagious. And the lessons imparted by him weren’t limited to animal stats and facts. Hanna’s sense of compassion and his sense of humor also were tangible.
It hurts my heart to think of the road ahead for the Hanna family, as dementia is a brutal illness.
But I’m thankful that for all these years, we’ve had Jack Hanna as an educator and a role model for kids and adults alike.