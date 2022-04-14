My favorite story this week so far has to be the one about the javelina that jumped into the open hatchback of a Subaru Station Wagon, lured in by the power of Cheetos. The javelina wanted to have a snack, but then the hatch closed, trapping it inside.
The javelina panicked, then somehow managed to knock the car into neutral, sending it down the driveway and across the street, where it stopped under some trees.
The incident happened in Cornville, and responding deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office shared the incident on social media.
No one was injured, except the car. The javelina tore off a portion of the dashboard and the passenger door interior before a deputy opened the hatch, allowing the javelina to escape.
What a surprise to go outside and find your car has rolled away, and trapped inside is a frustrated javelina! And then, imagine explaining that one to your insurance agent!
It always makes my day when law enforcement agencies share the lighter parts of their jobs!