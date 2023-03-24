Politico reports that Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has allegedly mocked her Democratic colleagues’ weekly luncheons in Washington. At these caucuses, “Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are,” the now Independent senator reportedly told a group.
Who cares what she says about Democrats? How dare she disparage Jell-O!
That shaky treat brings back sweet memories of my childhood when our mom or our big sister would make Jell-O mixed with fruit cocktail. Sometimes they even made Jell-O popsicles, which were so refreshing on those hot summer days.
One thing they never made (thank God!) was Jell-O topped with cottage cheese. Why would anyone combine the two?
I’ve recently discovered another concoction: cakes made with Jell-O. I tried a strawberry one and the taste was a little off-putting. I am open to try others, though.
Just as it delighted me as a little kid, Jell-O will appeal to me as an old dude. And it will outlast Jell-O-belittling politicians.