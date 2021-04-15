Jeopardy! is one of my favorite shows. I love watching it, and it’s fun to compete at home with my family on the clues.
Recently, I read an article on Mental Floss about what it takes to film the show each season.
Every year on Jeopardy!, researchers and writers come up with 13,800 clues, which includes 230 Final Jeopardy! clues. That’s amazing, and I’d love to sit in the writers’ room once to see the process.
And that’s just one season. So far, there have been 37 seasons of Jeopardy! – which means those writers have been seriously busy!
Right now, the show is using celebrity guest hosts to fill in the gap after the death of beloved host Alex Trebek.
Jeopardy! is matching the cumulative winnings of all the contestants who compete, and then donating that amount to a charity of the guest host’s choice. So far, it has donated over $525,000.
Just another reason to love Jeopardy!