Happy Pride Month to all my folks who celebrate! For this month, there are certainly lots of films I could recommend, but I’d love to share some perhaps lesser-known favorites this month, starting with one of my favorite directors: John Waters.
Waters is best known for his outlandishly campy films. “Female Trouble,” “Polyester” and “Serial Mom” are among some of his best works. Camp isn’t for everybody, but as a queer genre, it holds special significance. Where once queer camp was a way to laugh through the pain, it eventually became a way to push against norms in protest.
I once had a friend say of his movies that she didn’t know who to root for–everybody was awful. But that’s actually the point. In “Pink Flamingos,” Divine proudly holds the title of filthiest person alive. Why? When you’re repeatedly called an abomination, you might as well hold that title with pride. The film’s a legendary pushback and unapologetic art.