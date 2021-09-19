My mom is not very tech savvy and she has no interest in becoming tech savvy. I got her a smart-phone. She refused to use it. She prefers a landline. My brother got her a tablet so she could video call friends and family and stream videos. She never even turned it on. My brother later got her a laptop. My mom turns it on and he does the rest from Texas. He controls it remotely so she can attend her congregation meetings via Zoom or watch my brother’s kittens play. She loves that!
But one thing she’s caught on to is that “Alexa” knows everything. She learned this from commercials. No, she doesn’t really have Alexa or a smart home, but when she has a question or wants to know something, she’ll turn to me and say, “Alexa, what about this or that?” What she’s actually asking is for me to look up the answer on my iPhone. She’s learned that the Internet is a fountain of information. Anything we want to know, we can probably find it there instantly. Yes, Alexa usually has all the answers, but I’m the Alexa that has to go looking for them.