I had to have some work done on my car recently, and I sat outside in the shade while I waited.
There was another woman waiting nearby, and as I settled in, she leaned over and said, “Good morning! I have to tell you, you look lovely!”
Startled, I thanked her for her kindness, and she smiled.
She told me that she realized lately she had been focusing too much on the negative in the world around her, and she was instead making a conscious effort to do better.
She said she was living her life in a new way, and she wanted to be like the rain.
“Wherever I fall, I want to spread kindness.”
Her husband picked her up a few moments later, but her words stayed with me. How often do we really weigh the impact we have on the world around us?
In just one brief conversation, she impacted my perspective – and for that, I am thankful.