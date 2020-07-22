Is it just me, or does anybody else have a weird, I’m-not-into-it, this-just-doesn’t-feel-right type of feeling with the Major League Baseball season “opening” tomorrow?
Yes, unless you have been living under a rock, as they say, or, well, just aren’t into baseball, you know the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the major league season to be postponed since, well, forever.
Tomorrow, the Yankees face the Nationals and the Giants and Dodgers face off in the “season openers.”
Yawn.
Getting to the deeper root of my problem is the changes that will accompany the “season.” At the top of the list is the addition of the designated hitter in the National League. Inconceivable!
I’m a stubborn, hard-nosed purist who has never liked the DH and now supposedly in the best interest of the abbreviated season, e-v-e-r-y-b-o-d-y can strategize without having to send their pitcher to the plate.
That’s just wrong.
If you disagree with me, fine.
I was going to close with the phrase, “Play ball!”
But not today.
“Whatever” seems more appropriate.