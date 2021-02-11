Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of Letters to the Editor – which is terrific news. We love to print your opinions whenever possible, readers.
But there are a few reminders I want to pass on, to make sure we can publish your letters.
First, include your name and city. We require both for publication, but it’s surprising how many we receive that do not include that information.
Also, be sure your letter is legible. If we can’t decipher your handwriting, we can’t print it – and we certainly don’t want to try and guess what it is you are saying.
Our letters policy also states, “Letters to the editor should discuss community issues and should not involve consumer disputes or personal attacks on individuals.”
Make sure your opinions are clearly stated as such, and not presented as facts. “In my opinion …” helps tremendously.
Please keep those letters coming (email us at letters@yumasun.com), but please make sure you follow the guidelines!