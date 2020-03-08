I read an account of an American couple held in quarantine on a cruise ship, after which he was transferred to a hospital in Japan and she was taken to the U.S. He had the virus; she tested negative but was still isolated just in case.
They had never been apart, and he said that the hardest part was the lack of human touch. The best part of being released from isolation was being able to shake hands with his doctor, who was wearing three sets of gloves, but still! He said it felt good, and I’m sure he couldn’t wait to hug his wife.
Human touch is important for our physical and emotional well-being, but with the coronavirus threat, touch has now become taboo. We are being encouraged to keep our distance and rethink physical contact at least for the time being. No more handshakes? No more hugs? No more kisses on cheek?
Never mind not touching our own faces. I must touch my face thousands of times a day!