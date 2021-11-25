One of my goals is to practice an attitude of gratitude.
It’s easy to be caught up in a whirlwind of activity and to forget to be thankful. Sometimes, we take for granted the people in our lives, or the kindnesses that people bestow upon us, but COVID has been a reality check, a reminder of what truly matters.
I’m aware more than ever of how much my family means to me, and how blessed I am to have these people in my heart. I’m deeply thankful for each of them.
I’m thankful we have three adorable cats and a home in Yuma with amazing neighbors and friends.
I’m thankful we have the ability to travel, to see new places and cultures and to grow our perspectives, but I’m also thankful for the roots we’ve put down in Yuma, and the kindnesses we see here every day.
And I’ll forever be amazed that we have the ability to always learn, regardless of our age. Humanity is truly remarkable!