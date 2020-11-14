If you’ve subscribed to the Yuma Sun for the better part of 2020, you may remember reading a few First Takes about Tom Hanks – the friendly stray feline who appeared on my porch shortly after quarantine commenced this spring and eventually made his way into my home. After bringing me an assortment of flower petals, June bugs, slain lizards and birds, he’s officially a stakeholder here as well.
A few weeks ago I bought one of those scratching posts in hopes of giving him something less disruptive to do when he catches a second wind of the zoomies at 3 a.m., but he seems to be more interested in the cardboard box it came in than the contraption itself. (Granted, it did take a bit of coaxing and catnip to quell his fears of the thing for the first few days, but I digress.)
So now I have a random tree-like post taking up space in my living room. On the bright side, though, it looks like I won’t need to shop for a Christmas tree this year.