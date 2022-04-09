I recently had the chance to see the East Coast again to help with some important family business. It’s been a while since I last visited the East or boarded a plane–six years ago precisely! At that time, I saw New York and Massachusetts–two special states to me–but family business brought me somewhere I’d never been: Florida!
I loved being three hours ahead while I worked remotely and on one of my non-working days, I had a Lyft ride that really stayed with me. My driver really liked that I said hi and asked how his day was going–he explained that coming from “the island,” he’s used to being friendly and taking interest in others. Apparently, lots of people won’t say a word to him when they get in. And how odd is that? I think it’s important to remember that whenever you’re dealing with a person, they’re human, just like you. It’s just a good principle to treat everyone kindly.