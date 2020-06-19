Last year I ordered prickly pear jelly that never arrived at my home. Instead, it was sent to the wrong address a street over from mine.
The people who live there never returned it to the post office or tried to deliver it to my place. It was a very frustrating and maddening experience.
Which brings me to this week. I got a handwritten letter from someone in Plano, Texas. I don’t know anyone in Plano, Texas.
It was in a regular letter-size envelope, but I could tell there was something stuffed in it. I opened it and pulled out a Day of the Dead face mask I had ordered online months ago. I had forgotten all about it.
Included was a note from the Plano resident, explaining that they had mistakenly received the package. They decided to bypass the post office and mail it directly to me because they wanted to make sure I got it.
It was a really thoughtful gesture and made me realize that amid all the hate and vitriol on display lately, good, decent and caring people still exist. Thank you, Plano resident.