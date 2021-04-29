I did a quick grocery run the other day.
It was a mission of speed, with 900 other things looming over me. I hustled through the errand and headed back to the truck.
And there, my friends, is where I came to a complete stop.
A truck had parked right next to me, so close that I could not open my driver’s door.
I was suddenly seething.
As I walked back from the cart corral, stewing over the thought of climbing in over the passenger seat, I watched as a very elderly man got in the offending truck, slowly, and then carefully backed it up and drove away.
He even paused to smile and wave to me.
I took a deep breath and realized I was out of line. It took nothing to wait for him to move – and what does a few minutes matter? Kindness is more important.
It was a good, necessary reminder of the importance of a little grace and patience – in part directed inward, but more importantly sent outward to others.