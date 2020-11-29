I was recently inspired to do a deep dive into kitty-corner vs. catty-corner (or caddy-corner). Which one is correct? Depends where you live. Apparently the original wording was cater-corner based on the French word for “four,” which is “quatre,” but now there are regional variants, according to Mignon Fogarty, author of books on language.
Apparently the English prefer cater-corner while Americans like kitty-corner and catty-corner. But even in America, the preferred phrase depends on the location. For example, Fogarty said, people in the South, as far west as Texas, and Pennsylvania and Nebraska are much more likely to say catty-corner. Everyone else in the US and Canada prefer kitty-corner. And there are more variants, such as kitty-cross, kitty-katty, kittering, and kitty-wampus.
Old dictionaries used “katterkorner’d,” “scatter-corner,” “catacornered” and “cat-a-corner.” Nowadays, the only thing everyone seems to agree on is that it’s spelled with a hyphen.
Or we could just say “diagonally across” to avoid the whole debate.