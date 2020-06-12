How well do you know your co-workers?
I thought I knew mine pretty well until I found out some surprising things about them. For example, two of them (both young males) recently told me that they pass out at the sight of blood. I had never met anyone with that characteristic. I thought it was just something we see in the movies.
A former co-worker of mine in Tucson, a mild-mannered, unassuming Clark Kent-type in his 60s, had a hobby none of us would have ever known about until we saw photos of him on Facebook. He was in his wet suit, riding the waves on his gnarly surfboard.
Another co-worker at the same paper, we discovered, had a macabre fascination with Nazi memorabilia and had quite the collection.
So if you’re like me, you probably don’t know your co-workers as well as you think you do.