In last Sunday’s business section of the Yuma Sun, fellow Yuma Sun reporter Mara Knaub highlighted local restaurants’ tenacity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the creative avenues through which they’ve complied with mandated restrictions.
Among “the coronavirus’ biggest casualties,” as described in an editorial in Hudson, New York’s Register Star, restaurants were required to either make drastic changes to their services – like converting to outdoor dining – or close up shop. As someone who’s served a stint in the restaurant industry, I sympathize; it’s hard enough to please and appease ravenous humans on a “normal” day, let alone in this day and age. But throughout the past year, many of Yuma’s restaurateurs have stayed the course.
The editorial also noted: “This ingenuity, this business acumen, is no small accomplishment. Without it, restaurants in (multiple) communities could have closed, sealing the doom of their economies. The imagination on display by local restaurateurs proved the old system of dining could be overhauled at the same time as it inspired confidence in old and new patrons. Take-out seemed unthinkable 12 months ago. Today, this is how you go about it.”