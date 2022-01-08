So I have this chosen brother and something interesting about them is that they’re working to become a polyglot. Gage speaks English, French and some Swedish. They’re also studying Finnish, Icelandic, Greenlandic and now Russian–mostly nordic languages because they’re of Finnish heritage, so I’ve been learning a lot about nordic cultures by proxy.
I’ve been lucky that I got to learn English and Spanish at the same time since I have an Italian American father and a Mexican mother. I never bothered to learn a third language but I always figured I’d choose Italian given my heritage and how cool it sounded in the “Godfather.” But life is surprising! I started learning German last year on an impulse and found it surprisingly really easy. According to my Duolingo, I’ve been at it for half a year now actively learning–largely thanks to the inspiration I get from Gage. Learning a third language is work, but I recommend it. It’s really rewarding!