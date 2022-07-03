As a native Arizonan, I forget that dust storms can be weird for some. A Washington transplant asked how people deal with them. Noting that “no house is impenetrable,” she places blankets against exterior door jambs. I never thought to do that. I’ve just come to accept that Yuma homes will always be dusty to some level, with sand dunes piled on window sills.
She turns off the AC. I don’t want turn off the AC in the summer. I’d rather leave it on even during a dust storm and make sure it’s regularly maintained.
She also moves exterior padded furniture and light items under cover, places weights on her spa lid, charges all electronics, puts cars in the garage, readies flashlights and “waits in anticipation.”
I think I learned more from her than any suggestions I could offer. One person recommended an air purifier. Another suggested damp dusting as a “dry duster merely rearranges dust.” Someone else joked that cleaning cars and windows will attract storms.
Mostly, I think we desert rats just become used to living with the sand.