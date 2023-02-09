On Tuesday night, I watched as LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record.
Man, what an accomplishment for a guy from Akron!
There have been moments in LeBron’s career that have ruffled my feathers (ahem, the Decision, when he left the Cavs the first time), but it’s also been amazing to watch all this man has achieved.
LeBron made amends with Cleveland and returned for a few seasons to the Cavs, and he did so gracefully. And then, he played a pivotal role in breaking the curse of Cleveland sports, winning the NBA title for the Cavs in 2016 – the first championship for any Cleveland pro team since 1964.
The Browns have won eight titles (the last in 1964), and the Guardians have one two (last in 1948). But the Cavaliers have won just one – and I’m doubtful it would have happened without LeBron.
Off the court, he’s given back to Akron in countless ways, particularly in education.
But there are few things more thrilling in sports than watching LeBron in action!
