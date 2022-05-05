It’s Thursday, and at my house, that means it’s leftover night.
Several years ago, I realized we were throwing away a lot of food each week. None of us were opposed to leftovers, but it wasn’t a top-of-mind concept. Some leftovers were eaten at lunch, but on a busy week, that too was hit or miss.
But one Thursday night, I came home from work exhausted. It had been a long week, and the thought of making anything was too much for my brain.
Instead, I opened the refrigerator, put every single leftover on the kitchen counter and invited my family to help themselves.
Leftover night was born.
Now, it’s a routine in our house. I strive to make healthy(ish) meals each night, and my husband grills once or twice a week too.
And when Thursday rolls around, it’s a smorgasbord of whatever is left. It’s cut down tremendously on the amount of food waste for us – and in these times of higher grocery prices, that’s something for which I am thankful!