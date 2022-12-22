If you or your kids love LEGOs, there’s an awesome challenge underway that’s worth checking out.
The company is in the midst of its sixth annual Build to Give challenge. LEGO asks people to build a LEGO gift of any shape or size, and then share it on social media using the hashtag #BuildToGive.
For every gift posted, the company will donate a LEGO set to a child in need. Last year, LEGO donated 1.5 million sets around the world. This year, the goal is 2 million.
“This year’s theme celebrates the joy of giving. Whether they’re big or small, circle or square, we want to see your brick-built… GIFTS!,” LEGO says.
Anyone can participate, as long as they have a handful of LEGOs at home.
And in the end, everyone benefits. Those who build get a fun challenge, and kids around the world get LEGOs.
I love the company’s generosity, and seeing the creative presents online is inspiring.