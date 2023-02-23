My family always observed Lent, which meant a lot of meatless Fridays in our house growing up.
I didn’t really give this much thought until I was in second grade, and had pizza at a friend’s house on a Friday during a sleepover.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
My family always observed Lent, which meant a lot of meatless Fridays in our house growing up.
I didn’t really give this much thought until I was in second grade, and had pizza at a friend’s house on a Friday during a sleepover.
The next morning, my mom asked what we had for dinner, and I told her pepperoni pizza.
She was appalled, both because I ate pepperoni on a meatless Friday, and because I didn’t know at age 7 that pepperoni was in fact meat.
In my defense, I thought of it as a “food product” … it didn’t occur to me to classify it as anything specific, lumping it with other mysteries like “Jell-O” and “marshmallows” and “chicken nuggets.” Yes, they have chicken in the name but was that REALLY what they were?
After the pepperoni experience, I pretty much stuck to cheese – mac and cheese, grilled cheese, plain cheese pizzas, etc. That made Lent Fridays one of my favorite times of the year!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.