These are going to be the longest, most unbearable two months of the year!
Already, I am sick of all of the political ads on TV and on the internet. So much lying, misrepresentation and overall mudslinging.
The worst and most unethical to me are the ads featuring videos or audio recordings that have been altered to fit a certain narrative. Truly despicable!
I wish I could just hole up in a cave until after the Nov. 3 election and avoid all the negativity. But then again, it might not be safe to come out Nov. 4 either if the election is a close one and drags on for days, weeks or even months.
For our sanity, I hope the presidential election is a landslide – for either candidate. That way the results will be difficult to contest and we can move on with our lives and with the important and challenging task of trying to unite our fractured nation.