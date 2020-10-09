A co-worker and I just this week were discussing a video I had seen on Instagram because neither of us understood its concept.
The video showed a young military guy chilling out on aircraft in flight as he drank a bottle of cranberry juice and listened to the song “Rumors” by Fleetwood Mac.
I didn’t get it, but found out later that the trend originated from a Tik-Tok video in which a guy is cruising around on his skateboard while gulping cranberry juice from a huge plastic bottle and listening to “Rumors.” The video went viral and soon everyone was putting their spin on it.
Wednesday night and Thursday morning, social media was filled with memes of the fly on Mike Pence’s head at the VP debate. The funniest and most unexpected one I saw showed a closeup of the fly in motion on Pence’s head as it (you guessed it!) danced to “Rumors” while it held a large bottle of cranberry juice.
The humor was a much needed distraction from all the craziness going on around us now.