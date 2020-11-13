2020 has been such a horrible year that YouTube announced Thursday that it will skip its annual Rewind, a festive retrospective look at the past 12 months.
“Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos and trends, the platform YouTube said. “But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”
I fully support YouTube’s decision. 2020 has been nothing but one gut-punch after another, with the pandemic and the 1.2 million deaths left in its wake; the deaths of several beloved public figures, including “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek on Sunday; and the growing polarization of Americans.
I so want 2020 to be over. But we still have 1½ months to go. It can’t get any worse, can it?