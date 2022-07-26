While on assignment last year, I met amateur baseball player Beau Brewer.
He was a junior college player who competed in the Expedition League, a summer college team in North Dakota. Off the field, we shared a laugh about having the same last name. On the field, he compiled a 31-game hit streak which is the all-time Expedition League record.
Last week, Brewer was drafted in the 19th round by the New York Yankees. However, he also committed to play ball at the University of Kansas. My expectation is that he will forego the Yankees offer, play at Kansas for a few years and re-enter the MLB draft at a later date, hoping for a higher draft positioning.
Regardless of Brewer’s future plans, it is a pretty neat feeling to have covered the exploits of an athlete, and then see him reach the professional ranks the next year. All I can say now is let’s go Beau.