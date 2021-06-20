I was recently in the ER with my mom in Nogales. It was overnight. It’s imposs-ible to sleep, but I didn’t mind. There was so much going on around us.
A man had been assaulted in Mexico. He lives in the U.S. but had ridden his bike across the border to visit his dad. Three men attacked and beat him. He was in extreme pain with several broken ribs. When his boss visited, he proudly said he hadn’t given up his money. “You should have given them the money!” his incredulous boss said.
A lady had a heart attack but didn’t know it. Her stomach hurt and she was nauseous. She was spooked. She had always been healthy. She was transported to a Tucson hospital. I’ve heard women experience heart attacks differently.
Another man had unexplained pain. He lived in the U.S. but taught in Mexico for 40 years. He proudly shared that his daughter and a son were school principals. He had twins who had always lived together. Now a twin – a chef – had moved to Scottsdale for a job. His brother missed him terribly.
No wonder so many TV shows take place in a hospital!