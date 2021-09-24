My friends and I love desserts and we have been on a cheesecake tour of local eateries. Here are some of our recent discoveries:
• Pomegranate parfait: We tried this one mainly out of curiosity. It was very tart and not sweet enough for our tastes.
• Lavender: It smelled really nice, but was nothing special. It was just a gussied up, perfumed New York-style cheesecake.
• Apple caramel: Who doesn’t love caramel apples? This one was heavenly. Just ask my friend who once ate an entire one of these at one sitting – and lived to tell about it!
• Cheesecake splashed with a brandy blackberry sauce. “Delectable” is the word my friend used to describe it.
• Blueberry cobbler: The only thing this delicious mix of cheesecake and cobbler was missing was some amaretto on top.
• Avocado: This one wasn’t available, so I made my own and it came out pretty darned good. Tasted like a sweet key lime pie.
• Mazapan: This was hands-down our favorite. Modeled after the Mexican candy made of crushed peanuts, this one brought great joy to our palates and transported us to cheesecake paradise.