Readers may remember a former Yuma Sun sports editor/writer named Jesse Severson, who worked here for several years until early 2015.
Before writing for the Sun, Jesse was a very creative sports columnist for the student newspaper at Oregon State University, which is where we met.
I’m reminded now of one of my favorite Oregon State columns Jesse wrote, published in 2010 and titled: “Severson does the unthinkable; goes a week without sports.”
Yes, Jesse went an entire week without sports — no watching them, no reading about them, even no looking up scores — and wrote about how incredibly difficult it was. “Hell Week,” he described it.
“The healthy competition and joy of following sports have had a huge impact on my life, but I proved this week it (going without sports) can be done,” he concluded.
OK, one week can be done. But how about possibly several months, as we’re all currently facing?