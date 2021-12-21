When it comes to investing, there is one rule I follow and I call it “The Uncle Rule”. No offense to my uncle, but, simply put, when your uncle begins talking about a stock’s or company’s growth or a rumor in a certain stock or company, that means the value of the stock will go down. I’m basically calling my uncle too mainstream.
In investing there’s an adage that goes “Buy the rumor. Sell the news.” When your investment sources are hyping up a stock, it usually means the value of a stock will begin going up. But once the information reaches the mainstream, the value will go down. This rule does not apply to holders, or long term holders. But for those investors who love short-term gains, this is an easy way for them to take advantage of my uncle who bought Gamestop shares at its stock value peak hoping it would go higher.