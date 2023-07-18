The most beautiful uniforms in sports, in my opinion, are baseball uniforms.
The most important part of any uniform is the name on the back, identifying the player. Some names are short, and most can be spelled horizontally across the player’s upper back.
This is not the case for the Reds’ latest call-up, rookie Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who just took the crown for the longest name in MLB history at 27 letters.
And now, a history lesson on the longest names in baseball.
In 1891, Theodore “Ted” Breitenstein (20 letters) took the mound for the St. Louis Browns.
It would be 103 years until another 20-letter name came along, William Vanlandingham of the Giants. Five more players would tie that mark until Simeon Woods Richardson debuted for the Twins in 2022 at 22 letters.
He also dethroned Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who had the longest last name (16 letters) for 16 years.
Unfortunately for us, Encarnacion-Strand will shorten his name to Encarnacion on the jersey. Boo.