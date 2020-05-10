My mom’s shitzu, Osito, escaped her house. She spent the night trying to find him.
In the morning, she called Osito’s groomer. Turns out she had seen a “found” post with a photo of a dog that looked like Osito. She called the lady who posted it, but someone had already claimed it.
She suspected that the guy was not the real owner because when she dropped off Osito, he said, “I didn’t think I would ever see her again.” The lady still handed Osito over to him. She gave the groomer the address.
The woman who answered the door denied knowing anything. A man arrived and asked what was going on. He said there was a new dog in the backyard.
Osito was crouched in a corner, shaking. The groomer verified that it was my mom’s dog and took him home.
My plea: Please, if you find a pet and someone claims it’s theirs, ask for proof. Don’t just turn it over. I’m relieved my mom got her baby back, but others might not.