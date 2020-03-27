In this time of social distancing, it is difficult to maintain the physical contact we are accustomed to with extended family members and friends.
Both of my sisters are diabetic and part of the population that is especially vulnerable if they contract COVID-19. Yesterday one of them delivered glucose tablets to a homebound friend, and I had to remind her, “No handshakes, hugging or kissing!”
As is the case with many families, we are putting off gatherings and visits – and it’s beginning to take an emotional toll, especially on my older sister.
“After all this is done, we should all get together and celebrate each other and forgive each other and let it go and put it to the past. Just be grateful and blessed to have each other!” she wrote in a group text yesterday.
Hear, hear!