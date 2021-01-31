I lost a very special friend last week. My cat Tiger had been by my side for nearly two decades. He was rare in that he would let me cuddle him for as long as I wanted. My only regret is that I wasn’t there. I’ve been out of town taking care of my mom after she was hospitalized. She’s recuperating at home now. I’m grateful my mother-in-law showered him with love his last few days. I said goodbye before I left knowing the time was coming.
I had struggled with deciding whether to put him down or let him die naturally. I didn’t want him to suffer, but I also didn’t want to cut his life too short. He still seemed to enjoy little things, like sitting on the porch with the sun on his face. He still drank water with gusto and eagerly savored his food. As long as he did those things, I would let him be.
But the last couple days, he stopped eating and drinking water. One night he went into his hiding place, laid on his blankets and fell asleep. He never woke up. That’s how I hoped he would pass. Peacefully sleeping. I take comfort in that.