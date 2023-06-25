My “suegro,” Perry Knaub, passed away Tuesday. He always proudly introduced me as his “nuera.” He will always have a special place in my heart for adopting my husband and giving him his last name, now my last name.
Jimmy was 9 when his mom Carmela married Perry and always talked about that day as “when we married dad.” I thought it was so cute!
Although Perry grieved Jimmy’s death deeply, he honored him by giving his memorial talk last year.
He was a very smart businessman and a restless soul who liked to move to a new town every two or three years. And that’s how Jimmy and I met, in the unlikely setting of Show Low, Arizona.
Perry and I had just texted a few days ago, and like always, he was very positive. He said he was feeling pretty good. His death came suddenly. He stepped out of a Tucson business with his wife and collapsed. He never regained consciousness.
Perry was only 70. My heart goes out to his wife, Eva. We know we’ll see them both again.