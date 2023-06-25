My “suegro,” Perry Knaub, passed away Tuesday. He always proudly introduced me as his “nuera.” He will always have a special place in my heart for adopting my husband and giving him his last name, now my last name.

Jimmy was 9 when his mom Carmela married Perry and always talked about that day as “when we married dad.” I thought it was so cute!

